Hyderabad youth dies by suicide over birthday gift

After his parents left for work, the youth allegedly hanged himself inside the house.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Image of a noose hanging against a brick wall, symbolising a tragic death related to financial distress.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide over a birthday gift.

The incident occurred after his parents were unable to buy him a motorcycle as a birthday gift due to financial difficulties.

It took place in Mankhal under the limits of Pahadishareef Police Station in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery

According to the police, the deceased who was identified as Baki Akhil, also known as Patram, a resident of Mankhal, had requested his parents to gift him a motorcycle on his birthday.

However, his parents reportedly promised to buy the vehicle a few days later. They cited financial constraints for the delay.

After his parents left for work, Akhil allegedly hanged himself inside the house.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Later, Akhil’s parents told the police that he might have slipped into depression after they could not gift him the motorcycle on his birthday.

Police have registered a case. The investigation is underway.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button