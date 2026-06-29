Hyderabad youth dies by suicide over birthday gift

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide over a birthday gift.

The incident occurred after his parents were unable to buy him a motorcycle as a birthday gift due to financial difficulties.

It took place in Mankhal under the limits of Pahadishareef Police Station in Hyderabad.

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According to the police, the deceased who was identified as Baki Akhil, also known as Patram, a resident of Mankhal, had requested his parents to gift him a motorcycle on his birthday.

However, his parents reportedly promised to buy the vehicle a few days later. They cited financial constraints for the delay.

After his parents left for work, Akhil allegedly hanged himself inside the house.

Later, Akhil’s parents told the police that he might have slipped into depression after they could not gift him the motorcycle on his birthday.

Police have registered a case. The investigation is underway.