Hyderabad: Youth rapes 14-year-old girl in hotel, held

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old youth has allegedly raped a minor girl in a room at a hotel located in Begumpet. On Tuesday, police arrested him under POCSO Act.

As per the details of the case, the girl has come in contact with the youth on Instagram a few days ago. Later, they decided to meet.

The youth who is identified as S Madhu booked a room in a hotel where they check-in for the night. Meanwhile, the girl’s parent registered a missing complaint.

The next day, the girl returned home and claimed that she was raped by Madhu.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the youth.