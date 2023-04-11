Hyderabad youths held for driving dangerously – Know penalty for such offences

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police recently took action against six youngsters who were driving their vehicles dangerously at Malakpet.

These youngsters were performing daredevil stunts on their two-wheelers, all for the sake of the social media craze.

Social media craze

They were shooting videos of their acts on their cellphone and later uploading them on social media. After receiving complaints, police took action against them for reckless behaviour.

After coming to know about the incident, the police analysed CCTV cameras to identify the youth. Soon after identifying them, the police seized three vehicles from them.

The police called the youngsters along with their parents and counselled them about the dangers of reckless driving and the consequences of such behaviour.

Penalties for reckless driving in Hyderabad

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving a vehicle dangerously at high speed, rash and negligent driving may attract a fine of Rs. 1000 as per section 184(b). A fine of Rs. 1000 can also be imposed on those who drive a vehicle dangerously, posing a threat to the lives of other people.

Apart from these sections, section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with situations where a person drives a vehicle dangerously, posing a threat to the lives of other people. Under this section, the penalty will be decided by the court, which can be much more severe than the fines levied under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The penalties for reckless driving and dangerous driving must be stringent enough to deter people from engaging in such behaviour. Driving dangerously not only puts the lives of the driver at risk but also endangers the lives of other people on the road.