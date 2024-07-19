Hyderabad: YouTuber Praneeth faces new FIR for drug consumption

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered another case against YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu for allegedly consuming drugs.

He has been booked under Sections 79 and 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Tests conducted by investigators revealed that Praneeth had previously used drugs.

On July 10, the TGCSB, led by senior IPS officer Shikha Goel, arrested Praneeth Hanumanthu in Bengaluru and brought him back to Hyderabad for judicial proceedings.

He was booked under Section 67B of the IT Act (Information Technology Act), the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Section 79 of the IT Act, and Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Actor Sai Dharam Tej was the first to flag the YouTuber’s comments, urging chief minister Revanth Reddy to take strict action against Hanumanthu. He expressed concern on X, stating that the incident was disgusting and scary.

Meanwhile, the cyber security police petitioned the court appealing for three days of custody to further question Praneeth. Notices were also served to Praneeth’s counsel in this regard.