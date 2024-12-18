Hyderabad YouTuber Prasad Behara held for sexually harassing co-actor

Hyderabad: A popular YouTuber Prasad Behara has been arrested by Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday, December 18 in a sexual harassment case after a young woman accused him of inappropriate behaviour during the shoot of a web series.

The victim who worked along with Prasad Behara alleged that during the shooting of the web series Pellivaramandi, the accused touched her inappropriately. She chose to withdraw from the series due to the incident, which led to Prasad apologizing multiple times in an attempt to mend the situation.

Despite her initial decision to leave, the two worked together again in a subsequent series titled Mechanic.

According to reports, the harassment continued during the Mechanic shoot. The victim reported being subjected to unwelcome comments including explicit remarks about her appearance and inappropriate physical contact. The situation reportedly escalated on December 11 when Hyderabad YouTuber Prasad Behara allegedly attacked her during filming.

The victim also described further distress caused by Prasad’s behaviour, claiming he insulted her and made inappropriate remarks about her looks. Unable to endure the ongoing harassment, the victim filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.

The Hyderabad YouTuber Prasad Behara was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A case has been registered under sections 75(2), 79, 351(2) of BNS.

Further investigation is ongoing.

