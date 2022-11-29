Hyderabad: YS Vijayamma prevented from leaving home to meet Sharmila

Hyderabad: YS Vijayamma was on Tuesday prevented from leaving her house as she attempted to go meet her daughter and YSRTP chief YS Sharmila after she was detained on her way to protest at Pragathi Bhavan, against the attack on her convoy by TRS leaders, on Monday.

Sharmila, along with several party workers were heading for the house of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Somajiguda in protest against the attack on her convoy at Narsampet in Warangal during her padayatra, a day earlier.

The attack was carried out by the TRS party workers and the YSRTP wanted to protest by ‘laying siege’ to the CM camp office ‘Pragathi Bhavan’.

Sharmila’s car was stopped and towed away by the city police as she sat at the steering wheel and denied stepping out. She was taken to the SR Nagar police station by the police.

A case has been booked against Sharmila at Punjagutta police station for allegedly assaulting and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and endangering public lives during the ‘Chalo Pragathi Bhavan’ protest.

Sharmila was heading to the CM camp office in the car that was damaged in the alleged attack by TRS workers in the Warangal district.

The police who had prior information of the protest had barricaded the road leading to the CM camp office.

At Yashoda Hospital, the police stopped the car and asked her to get down but she refused to get out of the car and tried to drive the vehicle ahead.

The Task Force sleuths had to physically stop the car and later a traffic crane towed away the car while Sharmila was still seated in it. The vehicle was taken to SR Nagar police station.