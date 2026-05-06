Hyderabad: Zomato delivery boy makes reels posing as police, arrested

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old Zomato delivery boy has been arrested for impersonating the police and posting fake AI-generated videos on social media, police said on Wednesday, May 6.

The accused, Mohammed Abubakar Ali Tabassum, a resident of Classic Residency, Shastripuram, Mailardevpally, allegedly posted fake and misleading videos on Instagram showing himself as a police officer and displaying weapons to gain followers.

These videos, generated using AI, could potentially cause panic and confusion among the public, police said.

His mobile phone has been seized. The Kalapathar police station registered a case under Sections 205 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66, 66D of the IT Act.

Police have asked the public not to believe or circulate unverified or misleading content on social media.

Citizens are urged to rely only on official sources for authentic information and to report any suspicious or fake posts to the nearest police station or cybercrime authorities.