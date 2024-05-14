Hyderabad Zoo loses white Bengal tiger ‘Abhimanyu’

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park here has lost a nine-year-old white Bengal tiger due to nephritis, Zoo officials said on Tuesday.

Male tiger ‘Abhimanyu’ had been suffering from nephritis with the first stage of renal problems since April last year.

Abhimanyu was born in the same zoo on January 2, 2015, to sire ‘Badri” and dam ‘Surekha/Sameera’.

The zoo family mourns the loss of Abhimanyu, the Zoo authorities said.

Many experts in the field of veterinary medicine, tiger experts and other zoos were also consulted regarding the health condition of Abhimanyu. They suggested many medications and treatments to overcome the problems.

However, recently, the condition of the animal started deteriorating and it was even unable to wake up or walk properly since May 5.

The Zoo officials said the animal was suffering from Rheumatism and had been off food since May 12.

The animal was critical for the past three days with lateral recumbency, wherein fluid therapy, along with medications, was continued to revive the animal. Despite the best efforts of the wildlife hospital and rescue centre’s dedicated veterinary doctors, experts, and animal keepers, the big cat succumbed at 2.15 p.m. on May 14 (Tuesday) in its enclosure.

“We have conducted the post-mortem in the presence of veterinary experts from VBRI and CVSc, Hyderabad and the cause of death was inferred to be chronic renal failure. All samples were collected and sent to VBRI, Hyderabad for detailed laboratory diagnosis,” the Zoo said.