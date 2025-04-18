Hyderabad: Awareness programme on e-Shram scheme for TGPWU held

Hyderabad: An awareness programme on the e-Shram scheme was conducted for the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) at the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 17.

The programme was aimed at raising awareness about the e-Shram scheme and facilitating the registration of workers for essential social security benefits, including accidental insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

As many as 200 registered workers were handed over e-Shram cards. Mohammed Abdul Javeed Pasha, senior civil judge and secretary of the district legal services authority, sessions division, Hyderabad, shared insights on the legal protections available to Gig and Platform workers under the Code on Social Security 2020, emphasising the necessity for their registration under the e-Shram scheme.

A press release said he also stressed that the present Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill will be introduced, which will have special features in comparison to the Bills introduced in other states.

What is the e-Shram scheme?

Developed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the e-Shram portal is built to create a national database of unorganised workers, which is seeded with an individual’s Aadhaar.

The data includes details of name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill types, family details, etc., to understand their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them.

It is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers, including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers, etc.