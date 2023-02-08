Hyderabadi Bahu diplomat Hamna Mariyam transferred to New Delhi

Jeddah: A first female Indian diplomat in Saudi Arabia, Ms. Hamna Mariyam has been transferred back home to India.

Young and enthusiastic diplomat of 2017 IFS batch officer posting in Indian consulate in Jeddah in 2019 was considered as bold and sensational as she was maiden IFS officer to join Indian mission in Saudi Arabia. Though she was looking into India’s economic interests in the consulate, however, she is foremost for assist destitute Indians who knocks the consulate doors.

Ms. Hamna joined the Indian Consulate in Jeddah following her first stint in France. She is wife of Muzzamil Khan, IAS of the same batch, additional collector of Siddipeat district.

Ms. Hamna is transferred and posted at MEA headquarters in New Delhi and she will be leaving soon from Saudi Arabia, according to official sources.

Ms. Ritu Yadav, also from the same batch, who later joined the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, is also transferred and expected to leave shortly.