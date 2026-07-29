‘Hyderabadi Trump’ meets Ranveer Singh, internet can’t keep calm

The latest viral moment features Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh posing with none other than the internet's favourite 'Hyderabadi Trump'

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Hyderabadi Trump meets Ranveer Singh, photo breaks internet, viral image.
Hyderabadi Trump and Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The internet loves unexpected celebrity crossovers, but every once in a while, a collaboration comes along that nobody saw coming. The latest viral moment features Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh posing with none other than the internet’s favourite ‘Hyderabadi Trump’, leaving fans amused and flooding social media with hilarious reactions.

The viral photo was shared by Avinash Agarwal, the comedian and content creator who rose to fame with his spot-on Donald Trump impersonations in Hyderabadi Dakhni. Posting a picture with Ranveer Singh on Instagram, Avinash captioned it, “Dekho kaun aake gale pad gaye. Thank you for wearing men’s clothes, Hamza Ali,” referring to Ranveer’s much-talked-about character Hamza Ali from Dhurandhar.

Avinash also tagged the location as “Lyari, Sindh, Pakistan,” a move that caught fans’ attention almost as much as the picture itself.

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As expected, social media users flooded the comments section. One user joked, “We got Donald Trump meeting Hamza Ali Mazari before GTA 6.” Another wrote, “Haters gonna say it’s AI.” A third quipped, “Location says Strait of Hormuz, but the vibe says hostage situation,” while another simply commented, “Hamza × Donald.”

For the unversed, Avinash Agarwal, popularly known as the Hyderabadi Trump, became a nationwide sensation after winning the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. His unique act blends Donald Trump’s signature expressions, hand gestures and speaking style with Hyderabad’s Dakhni dialect, creating a comic character that has earned millions of views across social media.

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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