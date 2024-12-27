Hyderabadi watchman in UAE turns crorepati overnight with Rs 2 cr Big Ticket win

Abu Dhabi: A 60-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Hyderabadi man won a staggering Dirham one million (Rs 2,32,76,460) in the latest Big Ticket’s Millionaire electronic draw.

The winner, Nampally Rajamallaiah, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 406835 for draw number 270.

Also Read Missing Indian expat found dead in Kuwait

Rajamallaiah, who works as a building watchman, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past three decades and has been purchasing Big Ticket occasionally.

He will share the prize money with a group of friends who contributed to the purchase of the ticket.

Rajamallaiah was overjoyed after winning his first prize, describing it as a moment of pure bliss beyond any he had ever experienced.

He plans to use portion of his winnings towards securing his family’s future.

Ring in New Year 2025 with Big Ticket’s grand prize

The Big Ticket draw has announced a guaranteed Dirham 30 million (Rs 69,85,44,600) prize for December, along with four additional millionaire winners through weekly e-draws.

UAE residents can win cash prizes from Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,65,696) to Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,92,723) purchasing two tickets for Dirham 1,000, (Rs 23,284) automatically entering the ‘Big Win’ contest, which will draw on January 1, 2025.

In addition, participants can win a Maserati Grecale in a ‘Dream Car’ giveaway.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.