Hyderabadi woman jailed in Dubai over drug charges; family appeals to MEA for help

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad has been languishing in a Dubai jail after allegedly being duped into carrying a bag containing drugs. Her mother has urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene and secure her release.

Ameena Begum Mohammed Ayub, a resident of Kishan Bagh in the Bahadurpura area, travelled to the Dubai on May 18 after being offered work at a beauty parlour through a local travel agent. Recently separated from her husband, she was seeking a means to support her five-year-old son.

Also Read Hyderabadi man wins Rs 11L in Big Ticket draw in just 3 months

The incident came to light after MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan shared her travel documents and her mother’s handwritten appeal on X, urging Indian authorities to act.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Amena Begum from Hyderabad was in search of a job after her husband left her having responsibility of a minor boy, she was offered a job to work in a beauty parlor in Dubai, UAE with a good salary. As per plan she went to Dubai on 18th May 2025 and was… pic.twitter.com/65gH1tvVfz — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 26, 2025

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Ameena’s mother, Sultana Begum, explained that her daughter was handed a bag by the agent in Hyderabad with instructions to deliver it upon arrival. She was detained at Dubai International Airport after authorities allegedly found narcotics hidden inside the luggage, and was subsequently jailed.

“She keeps calling in tears, pleading to come back. Her son is sick and constantly asking for his mother,” the letter read.

The mother has requested the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai to provide legal aid and take immediate steps to secure her release.