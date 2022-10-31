Hyderabadi woman who fell from 5th floor in UAE alive, undergoing treatment

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old Hyderabadi woman, who was assumed to be dead by her family after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Dubai, is currently undergoing treatment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, according to the Indian embassy in Dubai.

Afsha Begum, a resident of Aman Nagar, Talabkatta, who worked as a housemaid in UAE for the last 2 years, fell from the fifth floor of a building in Ajman, UAE, on Saturday, October 22.

At that time, Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader, Amjed Ullah Khan, posted on his official Twitter account, “Afsha Begum from Hyderabad who was working as a housemaid in Ajman, UAE jumped from 5th floor of a building and died, her mother appealed @KTRTRS to inquire into the causes of death and bring back mortal remains. @MinisterKTR @KTRoffice @BTR_KTR,” alongside a signed appeal from the woman’s mother declaring her death and demanding an investigation into it.

Khan has been attempting to help the family connect with the authorities in Dubai and reach their daughter.

In reply to Amjed Ullah Khan, the Indian embassy in Dubai tweeted on Tuesday, October 25, “Ms Afsha Begum is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sharjah, UAE. Consulate and Indian Association, Ajman @Roopsidhu are constantly monitoring the situation. @POEHyderabad is in touch with the family. All necessary assistance shall be provided.”

Speaking to Siasat.com over the phone, Afsha’s aunt said, “Last week we received a mail from concerned authorities in UAE stating that she (Afsha) was in ICU and her parents must attend immediately.”

On Sunday, October 31, Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted regarding Afsha’s case, “#Alhamdulillah help of Rs/ 70,000 reached Ayesha Maryam to reach Sharjah, UAE to meet her only daughter Afsha Begum working as a housemaid who attempted suicide by jumping from 5th floor of a building and admitted in Al Qasmi Hospital in Sharjah.”