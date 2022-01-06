Hyderabadi youth goes missing in Australia

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 6th January 2022 11:51 am IST
Mohammed Mohsin Ali Maaz
Mohammed Mohsin Ali Maaz [Facebook]

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Hyderabadi youth, Mohammed Mohsin Ali Maaz is missing in Australia. He was last seen in Clayton South on Thursday, 30 December.

As per the details shared by his cousin M A Aziz Shoaib on Facebook, he was a student in Melbourne.

The Victoria Police too shared the details of Maaz along with the contact number of Broadmeadows Police Station.

Telangana Today quoted Shoaib saying that Maaz had left Hyderabad four years ago to pursue his mechanical engineering. Recently, he has completed the course.

Maaz was looking for a job and exploring options for Permanent Residency.

