Hyderabadis can now travel to Anantagiri Hills by direct TSRTC bus

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced dedicated bus services from the city to Anantagiri Hills, which seek to take tourists around numerous tourist destinations, making the trip to Anantagiri Hills a hassle-free experience.

Anantagiri Hills in the Vikarabad district is a fun tourist destination for families and children alike because of its misty hills, lush pastures, historic temples, and status as the river Musi’s birthplace.

The special bus departs from KPHB at 8 am and arrives in Anantagiri Hills at around 10 am; the same day, it departs from Anantagiri Hills at around 4 pm and arrives in Hyderabad at about 7 pm. The bus will transport travellers to popular tourist destinations like the Kotpally Reservoir, Bujja Rameshwara Temple, and Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Also Read Hyderabad: Over seven kilograms gold seized at RGI Airport

The TSRTC stated that passengers are responsible for covering the costs of the entrance charge, guide fee, breakfast, and lunch. The cost of the Metro Express bus ticket is Rs. 300 for adults and Rs. 150 for children.

Contact the call centres at 040-23450033, 040-69440000, 9989241020, 9866618714, 9959226252, 7282839682, 7382839610, or 9490575705 for more details on the tour package.