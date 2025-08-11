Hyderabad might be famous for its Irani chai, kebabs, and legendary biryani but the city also hides a glittering side for those willing to splurge. Imagine biting into an idli wrapped in 24-karat gold, watching a dessert melt open like a magic trick, or feasting on a platter big enough for royalty.

Get on this expensively delicious trip with Siasat.com which offers from fine-dining elegance to quirky twists on comfort food, these dishes aren’t just meals, they’re experiences.

Whether you’re a foodie, an Instagram addict, or just curious about how far decadence can go, here are five of the most expensive dishes in Hyderabad that will make your jaw drop before your first bite.

Most expensive food dishes in Hyderabad

1. Mashawi Mushakal Platter – Levant, Banjara Hills

Price : Rs.3,300

This Middle Eastern feast is a meat lover’s dream: Basha Sheesh, Adana Kebab, Lamb Chukaf, Balka Sheesh, and Levant Jaeaneh, all perfectly grilled and served in style. It’s huge enough to share, but its rich flavours might tempt you to keep it all to yourself.

OMG Fact: This platter can easily replace a whole day’s meals but why stop at one?

2. Dum Pukht Begum’s Hyderabadi Biryani – ITC Kohenur

Price : Rs.2500

The city’s most loved dish gets a royal makeover here. Slow-cooked with premium saffron, fragrant basmati rice, and tender meat, this biryani is elegance in a handi. Each mouthful feels like stepping back into the Nizam era.

OMG Fact: The saffron is imported and costs more than gold per gram.

3. 24-Karat Gold Idli – Krishna Idli, Banjara Hills

Price : Rs.1200

South India’s humble breakfast goes glam. Two soft idlis are draped in edible gold leaf, sprinkled with rose petals, and served with sambar and chutneys. Comfort food never looked this fancy.

OMG Fact: Gold leaf has no flavour but it adds priceless sparkle to every bite.

4. Mighty Midas Gold Ice Cream – Huber & Holly, Banjara Hills & Himayat Nagar

Price : Rs.1200

This isn’t just dessert, it’s edible treasure. Made with Belgian chocolate, praline almonds, macaroons, chocolate-filled balls, and a chocolate bar wrapped in 24k edible gold leaf, it’s designed to be admired before being devoured.

OMG Fact: Assembling this takes over an hour and patience never tasted so sweet.

5. Animated Chocolate – Roast CCX, Jubilee Hills

Price : Rs.1800 plus taxes

This showstopper dessert which turns into art with their Animated Chocolates crafted from fine Swiss chocolate and shaped into adorable animals or cartoon characters. Each piece is handmade with precision, making it as much a visual delight as a sweet indulgence. It’s one of Hyderabad’s cutest and most premium desserts, perfect for both your taste buds and your Instagram feed.

OMG Fact: The surprise filling changes with the chef’s mood no two are ever the same.

Hyderabad’s high-end food scene proves that dining can be theatre, art, and luxury all at once. So, the next time you’re ready to splurge, skip the usual and try one of these extravagant plates. Your taste buds and your Instagram feed will thank you.