Hyderabad's Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover named after Manmohan Singh to soon get ramps.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover which was recently inaugurated and named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is soon going to get ramps.

The ramps are expected to further ease traffic flow between Aramgarh and Zoo Park.

Inaugurated on January 6

The wait for the Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover came to an end last Monday when it was inaugurated by chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and named after Manmohan Singh.

Following the inauguration, the traffic flow between Aramgarh and Zoo Park, which was facing bottlenecks due to construction work related to the flyover, eased significantly.

Though it was originally set to be inaugurated on December 3, 2024, the opening date of the Aramgarh flyover was postponed after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) decided to have it inaugurated by the chief minister.

Ramps at Manmohan Singh flyover aka Hyderabad’s Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover

The flyover spans 4.04 kilometers, making it the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad.

Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it connects Aramgarh with Zoo Park, significantly improving the flow of traffic in the area.

Also Read Brace for 24-hour drinking water supply disruption in Hyderabad

Now, ramps are being constructed near Janata Petrol Pump for traffic coming from Danama Jhopdi and Shastripuram, heading towards Aramgarh. Another ramp is being built at Hasan Nagar X-road for traffic moving from Aramgarh towards Hasan Nagar, Danama Jhopdi, and Shastripuram.

Once operational, the ramps at Hyderabad’s Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover are expected to further ease traffic congestion in several key areas of the city.