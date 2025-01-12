Brace for 24-hour drinking water supply disruption in Hyderabad

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by Tuesday.

Published: 12th January 2025
No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today
Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad once again need to brace for a 24-hour disruption in the drinking water supply on Monday.

According to a press release issued by HMWS&SB, the disruption will occur from 6 am on January 13 to 6 am on January 14.

Reason

The disruption is due to the repair of major leaks in a 1500-mm-dia PSC pumping main within the scope of Phase 2 of the Manjira Project.

It supplies drinking water to Hyderabad and has suffered major leaks at several locations.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The HMWSSB has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

Erragadda, Yousufguda, Borabanda, KPHB Colony, Moosapet, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Deepti Srinagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hafizpet, Biramguda, Aminpur, and Bollaram Industrial Areas.

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by Tuesday.

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.

