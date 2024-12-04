Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover opening date pushed back

Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover, originally set to be inaugurated on December 3, 2024, has had its opening date pushed back.

The flyover spans 4.04 kilometers, making it the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad.

The delay is due to ongoing construction work, which is still in progress. The opening of the flyover is now likely to take place in the coming weeks.

Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it will connect Aramghar with the Nehru Zoological Park, significantly improving the flow of traffic in the area.

As part of the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu initiative, the flyover aims to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity across key parts of the city. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Demolition Drive

In preparation for the opening of the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover, a demolition drive was recently carried out in Tadbun, Hyderabad.

The goal of the drive was to clear obstacles and ensure smoother traffic flow beneath the flyover.

Easing traffic congestion

Once operational, the Aramghar Flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in several key areas of Hyderabad, including:

Aramghar

Shastripuram

Kalapathar

Darul Uloom

Shivrampally

Hassannagar

The flyover will significantly reduce commute times.