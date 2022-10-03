Hyderabad’s elusive Farhatullah Ghori is declared ‘Individual Terrorist’ by MHA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Farhathullah Ghori aka Abu Sufiyan still remains to be key member of international terrorist organization and with the busting of Zahed’s terror module his name had once again come into the spot.

The arrest of Mohammed Abdul Zahed in failed conspiracy to target BJP-RSS leaders case has once again highlighted the involvement of three alleged ISI handlers belonging to Hyderabad.

According to the gazette issued by the Government of India, Ghori whose date of birth on the 2nd June 1966, is the son of Ahmedullah Ghori, presently based in Pakistan, is a key member of proscribed terrorist organizations, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-E-Mohammed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared Farhathullah Ghori as an ‘Individual Terrorist’ under the UAPA law and on the terrorist list his name stands at 18 among the list of 38 hardcore terrorists.

In recent times the Central and State Intelligence agencies have prepared a sketch of Farhathullah Ghori aka Sardar Sahab the alleged most wanted terrorist involved in many cases across India. Though Farhathullah has been evading police dragnet for over more than 25 years but till date police were not able to secure his photograph, his identity mere remained a tough task for the Internal as well as for the external intelligence agencies of India despite having his dossier. The sources also revealed that he has been operating from Riyadh in Saudia Arabia along with his Co-brother Zaki-ur-Rahman of Sayeedabad.

Farhathullah Ghori a resident of Kurmaguda in Saidabad is a fex-activist of the Muslim fundamentalist organization Darsgah-E-Shahadat (DJS). He left India in the year 1991 and since then he has been staying in Saudia Arabia and has been working for Pakistan’s Lashkar-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed and other terror outfits.

His name figured in the January 2004 failed murder conspiracy of the then BJP state President Nallu Indrasena Reddy and subsequently, police has been claiming his involvement in the October 12 2005, Begumpet Task Force office suicide bombing and in the attack on Gujarat’s Akshardham Temple.