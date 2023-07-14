Hyderabad’s first Popeyes outlet opens its doors to customers

Hyderabad: Popeyes, a renowned American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants, has opened the doors of its first outlet in Hyderabad.

Located in Satyam Mall, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, the outlet is going to a wide range of fried chicken items.

Popeyes

Popeyes which started its business in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana is headquartered in Miami, South Florida. It has restaurants located in various countries worldwide.

Globally, it is well known for its chicken menu, particularly its chicken sandwich.

In Indian cities including Hyderabad, Popeyes is operated by Jubilant Food Works which is also behind India’s biggest pizza chain Domino’s.

Hyderabad’s Popeyes is fifth outlet in India

Popeyes in Hyderabad is not the first outlet in India. Prior to it, the fast food restaurant had established its footprint in four major cities across India.

The fast food restaurant has outlets in the following cities in India

Bengaluru Chennai Manipal, and Coimbatore.

Lulu Mall to be inaugurated next month

Meanwhile, Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, is all set to open its latest mega shopping mall in Hyderabad. The shopping mall is expected to make a significant impact on the retail landscape of the city.

Located in Kukatpally, the Lulu Mall is one of the largest malls in India, covering a vast area of five lakh square meters. For the mall, an investment of Rs 300 crore was announced earlier.

The Lulu Group has undertaken the rebranding of the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally.