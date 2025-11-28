Hyderabad’s first smart multilevel parking to be inaugurated at KBR park

The facility will operate between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th November 2025 9:43 pm IST
Image shows a new parking facility at KBR park in Hyderabad
New multilevel smart parking facility at KBR Park

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to inaugurate a multilevel smart parking facility at KBR Park on Saturday, November 29.

This parking system is said to be the city’s first-ever ‘automated smart rotary’ system in a public space. This means cars can be parked and retrieved automatically through a system that lifts and rotates cars into their slots while also using minimal space and enhancing convenience.

It has a capacity of 72 cars with additional two-wheeler parking, EV charging points, load sensors, auto-locking, CCTV, and emergency systems for enhanced safety. The facility will operate between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm.

According to a press release, the system has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with Nava Nirman Associates and aims to tackle congestion around KBR Park, which is one of Hyderabad’s busiest stretches.

GHMC has stated that the facility will significantly reduce illegal roadside parking, reclaim footpaths for pedestrians, and ease traffic flow around KBR Park and nearby commercial hubs.

