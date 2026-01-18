Hyderabad’s Ganesh Sena plans mass meeting on ‘love jihad’, illegal immigration

Hyderabad: The Ganesh Sena, the youth wing of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav

Samithi has announced that it will organize a public meeting titled “Dharma Rakshana Sabha” on ‘love jihad’, illegal immigration at Ganesh Chowk, Balapur, Hyderabad, on January 24.

In a statement, the organization said the gathering is aimed at highlighting concerns related to illegal immigration, demographic changes, employment challenges, and various social issues affecting local communities in Bhagyanagar.

It claims that ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’, ‘food jihad’, ‘financial jihad’, and the drug mafia are targeting the Hindu community in Hyderabad and other districts of the State.

The Ganesh Sena has called upon members of the Hindu community to participate in the event, describing it as an initiative to promote unity and cultural awareness.

A pamphlet has been circulated by the Ganesh Sena, asking people to participate in the meeting in large numbers.

Ganesh Chowk is located close to the Royal Colony, Balapur, where a sizable number of Rohingya refugees have been staying for close to a decade.

The aim of the program is to pressure the Union government to deport the Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the State.