By noon, the high glass towers of Hitec’s Sattva Knowledge City hum with coffee orders and clinking cutlery. What was once a purely corporate address has transformed into one of Hyderabad’s most vibrant dining hubs. Unlike employees in most business parks who step out in search of good food, those working here are surrounded by it.

Between meetings and late evening brainstorms, professionals here can unwind over rich desserts, hearty thalis, and specialty coffees. Every space within the campus adds a distinctive flavour to the workday- whether for employees here or local foodies exploring a new corner in the city.

Siasat.com has compiled a guide to some of the most popular and noteworthy eateries within Knowledge City, which also reflects the office park’s evolving food culture.

Best cafes, restaurants in Knowledge City, Hyderabad

1. Manam Chocolate

What to try here? Knowledge City’s Manam Chocolate looks like an art gallery because of its colourful roof and ambience. The place boasts of Hyderabad’s first beverage bar, so make sure to try its Blueberry Oat Iced Cacao and Maple Pecan Hot Chocolate. Also, taste the pistachio ice cream here.

Price- Rs. 800- 1000 for two

2. Karachi Bakery

What to try here? One of Hyderabad’s oldest bakeries can be found in a revamped, cafe avatar right inside Knowledge City. Do try their thin-crust pizzas, artisanal sandwiches and burgers.

Price- Rs. 500 for two

3. Haldiram’s

What to try here? This iconic outlet offers everything from chaat to North Indian dishes like Chole Bhature, mini thali and Paneer Butter masala.

Price- Rs. 500 to Rs. 800 for two

4. Burma Burma

What to try here? Popular for its authentic Burmese cuisine, Burma Burma is a 100% vegetarian restaurant. Do try their Raw Mango Salad, Lotus stem crisps (Kyar Yoe Kyaw), Oh No Khowsuey, bubble teas and Tagu Pyian.

Price- Rs. 1800 for two

5. Cream Centre

What to try here? Another vegetarian restaurant, Cream Centre is famous for its North Indian, Mexican and Continental offerings. Bestsellers include Mexican Burrito Bowl, Silk Route Oriental Sizzler, Chana Bhature and sundaes.

Price- Rs. 1200 for two

6. Third Wave Coffee

What to try here? While the food menu is limited and not too diverse, Third Wave Coffee’s beverage menu is the star. Do try their Sea Salt Mocha, Orange Zest Mocha, and Affogato.

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

7. Flurys

What to try here? Knowledge City’s Flurys brings Kolkata’s iconic charm to Hyderabad in a modern, glass-walled setting. From the signature Chocolate Cube and Almond Cube pastries to the perfectly brewed teas and cheesy fries, everything here is crafted for comfort and nostalgia

Price- Rs. 1000- 1200 for two

8. Simply South

What to try here? Simply South at Sattva Knowledge City brings the flavours of India’s five southern states into a striking setting. Here you can try Telangana’s hearty peppery curries, Kerala’s coconuty stews, Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad chicken, Andhra’s rustic pulse dishes and Karnataka’s distinctive flavours.

Price- Rs. 1400 for two

9. Subko Coffee

What to try here? Subko is a Mumbai-based coffee brand that has opened doors in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City. While their signature brews are the bestsellers here, do not forget to try the house-made chocolates. (Note: This place might be temporarily closed, so make sure to check before visiting.)

Price- Rs. 600 for two

10. Oye Kake

What to try here? At Knowledge City, Oye Kake brings a cheerful, full-flavoured slice of Punjab to Hyderabad’s tech corridor. Signature dishes to watch out for include stuffed Amritsari kulchas, smoky tandoori paneer and the must-try “Cutting Lassi” sampler.

Price- Rs. 1800 for two

Have you visited any of these eateries at Sattva Knowledge City? Comment below.