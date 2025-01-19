Hyderabad’s mercury to rise; IMD forecasts relief from cold wave

Hyderabad: The day temperatures in Hyderabad are set to rise. Residents will also continue to witness relief from the cold wave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts night temperatures to remain above 15 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also removed alerts from most districts in Telangana.

Weatherman’s prediction on cold waves in Hyderabad, Telangana districts

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, has predicted that day temperatures will gradually increase to the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

However, as per his prediction, nights and mornings will remain cold and the night temperatures will rise from the last week of January.

He further predicted a spell of unseasonal rain ahead during the first and second weeks of February.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts fog, mist conditions

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted fog or misty conditions to prevail during the morning hours.

It has further forecasted a partly cloudy sky to persist until January 22.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecasts and the weatherman’s prediction, residents can expect relief from the cold wave that was prevailing in Telangana’s districts, including the city. However, residents need to prepare for a rise in day temperatures as well.