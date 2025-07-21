Hyderabad’s monuments from Nayapul to Charminar to get new glow

Hyderabad: The Nayapul-Charminar stretch in Hyderabad’s Old City is going to get a new makeover, with heritage lighting works scheduled under an Rs 8.19 crore project that will add to the architectural beauty of some of the city’s most ancient landmarks.

Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), the agency responsible for implementing the project, has already invited tenders for the laying of specialized architectural lighting. The works would be carried out at Laad Bazaar, the historic four Char Kaman arches, Charminar Kaman, Machli Kaman, Kali Kaman, and Sher-e-Batil ki Kaman, and adjacent structures along the corridor.

One of the most distinctive elements of the project will be dynamic, color-shifting lighting intended to bring out the minute details of Hyderabad’s Islamic-era monuments, bestowing the Old City with a lively appearance after dark.

According to officials, the lighting will not only add beauty to the locale but also serve to describe the historical significance of these centuries-old buildings in the language of the digital age.

From a total budget of Rs 8.19 crore, almost Rs 5.8 crore has been reserved solely for electrical and lighting fixtures.

The work is being sponsored by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, while planning and implementation will be taken care of by QQSUDA in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The lighting project is part of the second phase of the National Capital’s Swachh Iconic Places program under which Charminar was nominated for integrated development and facelift.

Though the civic agency had originally aimed to launch by January 2025, timelines were advanced due to delays in tendering. Officials expect, however, that work will be launched a short while after contract finalization.

Upon completion, the refurbished lighting is likely to greatly enhance the nighttime atmosphere of Hyderabad’s Old City, combining its historic heritage with modern urban scenery.