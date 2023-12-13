Hyderabad’s Musi River bed to become job hub

CM Revanth held a meeting with the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and suggested the entire stretch be converted into an economic growth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th December 2023 1:50 pm IST
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered officials to develop Musi River stretch

Hyderabad: Musi River bed will be converted into an economic growth and job creation center, chief minister Revanth Reddy directed officials in a review meeting held at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday.

CM Revanth held a meeting with the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and suggested the entire Musi stretch be developed to attract tourists by constructing bridges, commercial shopping complexes, amusement parks, hawker zones, and path-ways.

This will take place under the Musi River in a public-private partnership system.

He suggested sewage treatment plants be set up in required areas to reduce pollution and prevent the inflow of sewage.

Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka, State Industries, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha, MLAs including Akbaruddin Owaisi and MLCs and state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Municipal Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Water Board MD Dana Kishore, CMO Officers- Seshadri, Shivdhar Reddy, Shanawaz Qasim, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and other officials participated.

