Hyderabad’s Nampally Railway Station to get major revamp by 2027

As part of the redevelopment, a central hall is being constructed to house restaurants, stalls, and improved passenger facilities.

Nampally Railway Station Hyderabad undergoing major redevelopment by 2027.
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy inspects ongoing redevelopment works at Nampally Railway Station

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, March 5, said the Central government has taken up the redevelopment of Hyderabad railway station here with an investment of Rs 327 crore, which is targeted to be completed by the end of 2027.

Reddy, who inspected the ongoing redevelopment works at the station, said it would emerge as another jewel in Hyderabad post its renovation.

“We will start counting the days from today for completion of works by the end of 2027. As I have come today (for inspection), regular monitoring of works begins today,” Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, told reporters.

He emphasised that keeping in mind the growing needs of Hyderabad and its future requirements, the Hyderabad station, known in the city as Nampally railway station, is being developed as a modern, passenger-friendly facility with state-of-the-art amenities.

As part of the redevelopment, a central hall is being constructed to house restaurants, stalls, and improved passenger facilities. The station will also be equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV surveillance, and other modern infrastructure to enhance convenience and safety for commuters, he said.

He said over Rs 5,450 crore has been allocated for Telangana in the Union Budget 2026-27 to improve railway infrastructure.

Reddy also said at present, railway projects worth nearly Rs 48,000 crore are underway across Telangana.

