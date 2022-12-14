Hyderabad’s Naseer Khan buys India’s costliest car at Rs 12 cr; video inside

Hyderabad: Everyone has different hobbies, sports, travel, books, and nature but few can take their art of collecting to the next level. Here is one such known face in Hyderabad who is famous for its luxury car collection.

37-year-old Naseer Khan, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and businessman is a car enthusiast as his social media profiles are filled with him posing with different luxury cars.

Naseer khan recently made headlines with his new addition McLaren 765LT Spider supercar that costs around Rs 12 crore.

McLaren 765 LT Spider is one of the most expensive supercars in India, which was recently delivered to him at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

Naseer also owns a slew of other high-end cars.

Khan’s massive line-up of collection includes

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes G53D

Shelby Mustang

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Lamborghini Aventador

Ferrari 488 GTB

Lamborghini Huracan

Lamborghini Urus

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Naseer recently got his garage designed, which is quite spectacular to look at.

Naseer Khan alias Mohammed Naseeruddin is the director of “Kings Group of Companies“. The firm is engaged in real estate and construction in Hyderabad. Khan’s father Shanawaz is the proprietor of Kings Group of Companies.