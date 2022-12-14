FIFA WC 2022: Moroccan players prostrated to Allah after their defeat against France

Doha: A photo of Moroccan football players offering the Sajdah Al Shukr (prostration of gratitude) went viral after their defeat in a World Cup 2022 match against France 2-0 on Wednesday in semi-fin game in Qatar.

The Moroccan players doing Sajdah has been widely praised and circulated on social media platforms.

One of the Twitter user wrote, “Even in defeat, the players of Morocco show shukr to Allah.”

ESPN FC took to Twitter and wrote, “Morocco’s players pray and thank their traveling fans for their support after losing to France ❤️.”

In another post, ESPN FC wrote, “This Morocco team may have not won the World Cup, but they won our hearts ❤️🇲🇦.”

Other Twitter user wrote, “Morocco has made the entire Muslim world proud. May Allah be with them always. 🇲🇦.”

Another user wrote, “Apart from tonight defeat Morocco had fantastic journey in world cup, they played excellent football, gave some beautiful moments and highlighted Palestinian cause, mad respect for them.”

FIFA took to Twitter and wrote, “An unforgettable run. Thank you for the memories, Morocco 🇲🇦❤️.”

The French national team qualified for the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022 after defeating its Moroccan counterpart with two unanswered goals in the match that brought them together on Wednesday, in the semi-final round, at Al-Bayt Stadium.

The “Atlas Lions” tried to continue writing a new page in the history of Arab and African football by reaching the World Cup final.

The Moroccans achieved a historic achievement by qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in the history of the Arab national teams, after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the exceptional match that took place last Saturday.