Hyderabad’s Numaish 2023 comes to end today

Hyderabad: Numaish, Hyderabad’s popular 45-day-long annual exhibition is all set to conclude today.

The 82nd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, was inaugurated by Telangana ministers Harish Rao, Mohammed Mehmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy on January 1.

The All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) has allotted stalls to traders and various business organizations from different parts of the country to sell their products at the fair. Every day the exhibition opened for visitors from 3.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

The organizers of the event have hiked the entry fee to Rs 40 from Rs 30 per head.

Kashmiri dry fruit sellers draw crowds

At the exhibition, the Kashmiri Dry Fruit stall drew special attention from visitors like in previous years.

As dry fruits in Hyderabad are mostly imported from California, Kashmiri dry fruit at the Numaish always grabs people’s attention.

The food stalls were also able to attract many visitors at the Numaish.

History of Numaish in Hyderabad

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, began in 1938 as an event to promote locally-produced goods. It was an idea by a group of graduates from Osmania University.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

After seeing the response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.

Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.

The annual exhibition was not organized thrice

Numaish could not be organized in 1947 and 1948 due to the turmoil in the aftermath of India’s Independence. With Hyderabad acceding to the Indian Union, the event bounced back in 1949.

The exhibition could not be held in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation. This was only the third time in its history that it could not be held.

Last year, the Numaish was suspended a day after it was inaugurated by the state Governor in view of the curbs imposed by the government to check the spread of Covid-19. It was later organized from February 25.