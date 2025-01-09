Hyderabad’s Numaish extended for more days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Numaish by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society has been extended for more days.

It was set to conclude on Saturday, February 15; however, the event will now continue until February 17.

Reason for extending Hyderabad’s Numaish

The decision to extend the event came as the AIIE Society began the annual exhibition on January 3 instead of January 1.

The delay in the start of the exhibition was due to a seven-day national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

This year, the ticket price for Hyderabad’s Numaish was also increased from Rs 40 to Rs 50.

‘Children Special’ on January 31

Recently, the exhibition hosted ‘Ladies Day’ on January 9. On January 31, a ‘Children Special’ event will be observed.

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls featuring crockery, readymade garments, shawls, handicrafts, beddings, upholstery, and more have been allocated for the Numaish in Hyderabad.

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.