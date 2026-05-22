Hyderabad’s Press Club gets mobile passport facility for media fraternity

Hyderabad: In what marks a first for the city’s journalism community, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad rolled out a Mobile Passport Seva Kendra at the Press Club Hyderabad on Thursday, May 22, bringing passport services directly to the doorsteps of journalists and their families.

Regional Passport Officer Snehaja Jonnalagadda inaugurated the special camp, describing it as a deliberate effort to extend convenience to members of the press. She said the Hyderabad RPO would also take a proactive stance on issuing emergency passports for journalists whenever the need arose, acknowledging the nature of their work and the urgency that often comes with it.

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Jonnalagadda also spoke about improvements within the passport office, saying a faster and more streamlined system for issuing passports had been put in place. She assured journalists that the mobile unit would remain operational at the Press Club premises until every pending application was fully processed, a commitment welcomed by the gathering.

Press Club president S Vijay Kumar Reddy and general secretary Ramesh Varikuppala expressed their appreciation for the initiative, thanking the RPO for bringing the service to their premises rather than requiring journalists to join the regular queue at a Passport Seva Kendra.

The camp saw a strong turnout on its opening day, with passport applications from 40 journalists and their family members processed.