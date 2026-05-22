Man with pending LOC slips past Hyderabad airport immigration, flies to Mumbai

Hyderabad: A man from Gujarat, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) was pending, managed to evade immigration authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad and flew to Mumbai, police said on Friday, May 22.

Dhaval, who arrived at the airport two days ago with his wife and daughter to travel abroad, was intercepted by immigration authorities due to an LOC issued against him by the Gujarat Police.

The immigration personnel asked him to wait on humanitarian grounds, citing a health issue involving his daughter.

However, he managed to slip away and boarded a flight to Mumbai and subsequently travelled to Gujarat.

The immigration authorities complained to the police about his escape, and a case was registered.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend him in the case. A notice was issued to his wife to appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, the airport police received preliminary information that the man’s lawyer approached the Gujarat Police regarding the LOC.