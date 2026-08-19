Hyderabad’s Sanjeevaiah Park gets new water and laser show

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) on Wednesday, August 19, announced that the multimedia laser show, water screen and musical fountain at Sanjeevaiah Park are now open to the public.

The project has been developed at a cost of Rs 49.65 crore with the support of the Union Ministry of Tourism. Its primary objective is to provide visitors with a world-class entertainment experience while also promoting Hyderabad as a leading tourist destination.

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Shows will be held from 7 pm to 7.30 pm and from 8 pm to 8.30 pm. The entry ticket for adults is Rs 150. For children aged five to 12 years, tickets are priced at Rs 120.

The show features spectacular laser projections, captivating visuals displayed on a water screen, and a fountain synchronised with music.