Hyderabad’s Santosh Nagar steel bridge ready for inauguration

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Santosh Nagar steel bridge, built at a cost of Rs 620 crore, is ready for inauguration.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the flyover soon.

Flyover to improve traffic movement

The new bridge is 2.58 km long. The four-lane steel flyover is designed to improve traffic movement between Santosh Nagar and Saidabad.

Once opened, it is expected to benefit more than 1.5 lakh vehicles every day.

The project has been developed to meet the growing traffic needs in the corridor.

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Growing traffic in the corridor

According to traffic studies, around 70,576 vehicles used the Santosh Nagar–Saidabad route daily in 2015.

In 2026, the number is expected to reach nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles per day. By 2035, it is likely to increase to 1,93,632 vehicles daily.

The steel bridge aims to reduce traffic congestion, shorten travel time and provide smoother connectivity for commuters using the busy route.

The four-lane, bi-directional steel flyover begins at Chanchalguda and terminates at Santosh Nagar.