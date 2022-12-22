Hyderabad’s St Paul’s bags ‘Best School, 2022’ title

Hyderabad: St Paul’s High School in the city was awarded the title of ‘The Best School-2022’ by the Telangana State Christian Finance Corporation under the Minorities Welfare Department, Government of Telangana on December 21.

Telangana minister for minorities Shri Koppula Eshwar alongside Home Minister Mahmood Ali and minister of labour and employment, Malla reddy conferred this award to the school.

St Paul’s High School has credited its achievement to the able leadership of dynamic principals, and dedicated teachers who have groomed exemplary students over the past sixty-eight years.

Receiving the award, the Principal of St Paul’s, Rev Bro Sudhakar Reddy said that commitment and teamwork have always been the forte of the management and staff.

He reiterated that the organisation is dedicated to the cause of education which has always been the Hallmark of St Paul’s High School.