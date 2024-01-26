Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal scores quickest first-class triple ton

Hyderabad: In the Ranji Trophy round-four encounter at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26, opener Tanmay Agarwal of Hyderabad hit the fastest first-class triple hundred against Arunachal Pradesh.

He surpassed South Africa’s Marco Marais’ record, who scored 300 in 191 balls for Border versus Eastern Province in 2017. He made 300 runs in just 147 balls. Tanmay Agarwal smashed total 323* off 160 balls during the match.

Also Read I have not announced retirement: Mary Kom

After hitting the 200-mark on 119 balls, he also broke the 39-year-old record held by former Indian captain Ravi Shastri for the fastest first-class double hundred by an Indian. In addition, it was the second-fastest first-class double century ever recorded.

Tanmay also created a Ranji Trophy record of 21 sixes in one inning. The previous record for the most sixes in an innings of India’s top domestic competition belonged to Ishan Kishan, at 14 sixes.

Together with captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Agarwal stitched up 440 runs for the first wicket in just 40.2 overs, but Techi Doria dismissed the latter after he scored 185 in 105 deliveries.