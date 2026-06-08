Hyderabad’s Viyona Fintech gets NPCI Bharat BillPay BOU cert

The company, founded in 2022 by Ravindranath Yarlagadda, describes itself as a full-stack payments technology provider for ban

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 2:18 pm IST
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Hyderabad fintech Viyona gets NPCI Bharat BillPay certification as biller operating unitHyderabad-based Viyona Fintech India Private Limited has secured certification as a Biller Operating Unit (BOU) under the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited.

The certification allows Viyona to onboard billers from utilities, education, insurance, and financial services onto the Bharat BillPay network to collect payments.

The company said biller onboarding will begin in the coming weeks.The BOU certification adds to Viyona’s existing NPCI credentials, which include UPI Switch (Issuer and Acquirer), IMPS, Banking Connect, and eKYC Setu.

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The company, founded in 2022 by Ravindranath Yarlagadda, describes itself as a full-stack payments technology provider for banks, billers, and financial institutions.

Yarlagadda said the certification would allow the company to bring more billers, particularly in underserved and regional segments, onto the BBPS network.

BBPS is an interoperable bill payment infrastructure operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited that enables standardised, multi-channel bill collection across categories including electricity, water, education, and loan repayments.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 2:18 pm IST

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