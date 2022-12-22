Hyderabad: Counselling for Civil Assistant Surgeons posts to be held

Hyderabad: Candidates who qualified for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS), provisionally selected by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board of Telangana, will be counselled between December 27 to 29 for opting places for their posting.



The sessions will be held under the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengalrao Nagar.

Counselling for multizone-1 will be held on December 27 and 28, and multizone-II counselling will be held on December 29.

Also Read KNRUHS to conduct web counselling for BDS management seats

The candidates have been directed to bring a copy of the application that they have downloaded from the MHSRB website along with an original ID proof (preferably an Aadhaar card) for counselling.



Failing to attend the counselling, posting orders will be issued by the department based on the rank obtained in the selection process.

Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao, further notified the candidates to avoid bringing recommendations for obtaining posts. Visit the website (here) for further details.