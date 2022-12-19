KNRUHS to conduct web counselling for BDS management seats

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will be conducting a mop-up phase of web-based counselling for vacant seats after the second phase of counselling for the BDS (Bachelor in Dental Surgery) course in Telangana.



KNRUHS notified on Monday that the web counselling will be conducted under the management quota for 2022-23 in affiliated private dental colleges including Army Dental College in the state.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in previous phases of counselling despite their names appearing in the provisional final merit list on the KNRUHS can use the web options from 4 pm on Monday, December 19 to 4 pm on Tuesday, December 20, through the website.



Details of vacant seats for the BDS courses in all the dental colleges are displayed on the website.

Candidates can contact the following numbers when facing any technical issues in exercising web options: 9392685856/7842542216 and 9059672216.



For further clarifications on regulations, candidates can contact 9490585796/8500646769 between 10:30 am to 5 pm and for payment gateway issues on 9959101577.