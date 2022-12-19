KNRUHS to conduct web counselling for BDS management seats

Details of vacant seats for BDS in all the dental colleges are displayed on the website

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th December 2022 5:19 pm IST
KNRUHS to conduct web-based counselling for BDS management seats
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will be conducting a mop-up phase of web-based counselling for vacant seats after the second phase of counselling for the BDS (Bachelor in Dental Surgery) course in Telangana.

KNRUHS notified on Monday that the web counselling will be conducted under the management quota for 2022-23 in affiliated private dental colleges including Army Dental College in the state.

Also Read
Telangana govt reserves 10% seats for STs in BDS, MBBS admissions

Candidates who were not allotted seats in previous phases of counselling despite their names appearing in the provisional final merit list on the KNRUHS can use the web options from 4 pm on Monday, December 19 to 4 pm on Tuesday, December 20, through the website.

Details of vacant seats for the BDS courses in all the dental colleges are displayed on the website.

Candidates can contact the following numbers when facing any technical issues in exercising web options: 9392685856/7842542216 and 9059672216.

For further clarifications on regulations, candidates can contact 9490585796/8500646769 between 10:30 am to 5 pm and for payment gateway issues on 9959101577.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button