AIMIM MLA vows to lie in front of bulldozer over Musi project demolitions

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen on Monday, September 30, threatened to lie down in front of a bulldozer if the authorities tried to demolish houses as part of the Musi river developmental works in the Old City.



Mubeen was addressing reporters near the Falaknuma police station after securing the release of four AIMIM corporators who were detained by the Bahadurpura police for holding a protest against the alleged attempts of forceful acquisition of houses at Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura. The AIMIM MLA said that justice has to be done for the residents.



“All the AIMIM party MLAs and corporators are with the public. No one should fear. We will be the first to lie down in front of the bulldozer if the government tries to demolish houses without sorting out the issue of compensation and alternate housing,” said Mohd Mubeen.



He said a delegation of MLAs of AIMIM party met Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durushetty and asked him to take up acquisition as per the 2003 physical survey of the Musi River. “The collector said a drone survey was done and according to it the houses were marked for demolition. We want the government to first address the public’s apprehensions before taking the work ahead,” said the Bahadurpura MLA.

A day earlier, Congress leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender flayed his own party and censured the Telangana government against demolitions of supposed unauthorised structures that are being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) in the city.

“The state government is standing with the poor. I will submit a representation to the chief minister requesting that those families who have been living on the banks of the Musi River shouldn’t be evicted, and there needs to be in-situ development of 2BHK for them in the area where they are staying,” the Congress MLA said.

On September 28, Telangana Musi Riverfront Development Corporation MD M Dana Kishore made it clear that nobody will be forcefully evicted, or will be manhandled while being shifted to 2BHK houses from buffer zones and bed of the Musi River. He assured that only after shifting the families to their new houses, their old houses will be demolished.