HYDRA will continue demolitions, asserts Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 11, asserted that the state government will not stop ongoing demolitions of encroachments on lakes by the HYDRA agency. He stated that no matter how influential a person is, they will be forced to vacate buildings that were built on lake beds.

Addressing a passing-out parade at the Telangana Police Academcy in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy asked those who have built structures on full tank levels (FTL) or buffer zones to voluntarily vacate the land. The Telangana government in July rechristened the State Disaster Response Department into the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), with more powers, including the protection of lakes.

HYDRA in the last few weeks has been demolishing illegal encroachments on lake beds. So far, over 50 acres of land has been reclaimed by the Telangana government, which involves the demolition of illegal properties belonging to Congress, BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders. So far, Revanth Reddy has not shown any signs of stopping or slowing down demolitions by HYDRA.

On Wednesday, Revanth Reddy also said that the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were built to supply water to Hyderabad, and that those receive water all the way from the Anantgiri Hills side. “But people built farm houses on the lake bed. We have no problem with people who construct farm houses, but those have no drainage. The drainage is taken and dumped in Gandipet (Osman Sagar). I am asking you friends, will those people who are sending drainage to Gandipet drink that water?” he questioned.

“We started HYDRA with the task to remove these structures. No matter who that person is, they cannot build homes on lakes. Whatever you want to build, construct it further away,” said Revanth Reddy. He added that even if people get stay orders from courts, the state government will fight those vacate it.

Revanth Reddy also promised 2BHK houses to residents along the Musi River. The Chief Minister also urged people who have encroached on land in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of the lakes to voluntarily vacate. He made it clear that demolitions of all encroachments on FTL or buffer zones will be carried out by HYDRA.

Although HYDRA is conducting demolitions in Hyderabad, it has recently assured the public that no occupied houses will be demolished as part of its demolition drives.