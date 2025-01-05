HYDRAA begins demolition of illegal building in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has begun the demolition of an illegal building in the city.

Earlier today, heavy machinery was deployed at Ayyappa Society to demolish the structure.

HYDRAA commissioner inspected the building in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, along with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), inspected the building constructed on 684 yards in Khanamet, Serilingampally, on Saturday.

Ranganath reviewed the notices served by the GHMC and the High Court’s orders at the scene. He took serious note of the builder disregarding the High Court’s orders and subsequent demolition notices served by the GHMC.

The GHMC issued demolition notices on February 14, 2024, and speaking orders on February 26, 2024, against the illegal construction, which includes a cellar, ground floor, and five floors above it.

Based on the High Court’s order, the GHMC had partly demolished the structure on June 13, 2024. However, the construction continued unabated.

@Comm_HYDRAA begins demolition of illegal building at Ayyappa Society in Hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/ENMoMO9QmH — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 5, 2025

Commissioner to meet public, address grievances on Jan 6

Earlier, HYDRAA decided to take complaints directly from the public. Its commissioner will be accepting grievances at the headquarters, Buddha Bhavan, on January 6, between 10:30 am and 2:00 pm.

The agency will especially focus on complaints regarding the encroachment of ponds, lakes, and drains.

The government will soon set up a HYDRAA police unit in Hyderabad, likely to be inaugurated before Sankranti.