HYDRAA bike teams beat traffic to tackle fallen trees, waterlogging

Hyderabad: With heavy rains causing waterlogging and tree fellings in the city, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has undertaken a new initiative to ensure that Disaster Response personnel reach affected areas without delay.

The agency has deployed 20 bike teams consisting of 60 personnel working in three shifts to provide round the clock assistance. When regular Disaster Response Force vans get stuck in traffic, bike teams help officials reach affected areas with minimal equipment like a power saw, crowbar, rope or spade to start clearing the path.

The bike teams work in addition to the DRF, Monsoon Emergency Teams and Static Teams.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: DGP directs police to stay on high alert

326 trees uprooted in three days

Over the past week, heavy rain and wind uprooted 326 trees in the city, HYDRAA said. On June 9, complaints were received from 192 places, which were promptly addressed by the DRF teams.

Similarly, 80 complaints were received from on June 12 and 54 complaints were received on June 13.