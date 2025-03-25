HYDRAA chief inspects Nanakram Kunta, warns builder over encroachment

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath carried out a spot inspection at Nanakram Kunta (Kotha Kunta) at Khajaguda on Tuesday, March 25, over complaints about illegal construction inside the Full Tank Level (FTL) region of the water body.

The inspection followed a complaint by MLA Anirudh Reddy over encroachment. On his visit, the commissioner inspected the construction in progress and discussed the matter with Vamsi Ram Builders’ representatives, who were accused of filling the pond with soil.

Strict warning issued

The builders were ordered by commissioner Ranganath to clear the dumped soil within three to four days, with the threat of strict legal action if the orders were not complied with. He also instructed officials to carry out a joint survey to ascertain the actual size of the water body’s FTL and check for further encroachments.

Assurances from builders

Following the directives of the commissioner, Vamsiram Builders guaranteed officials that the dumped soil would be removed in the next two to three days.

The inspection signals emerging worries regarding lake encroachments across Hyderabad as officials tighten their stranglehold on encroachment offences regarding water bodies.