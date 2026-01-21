HYDRAA chief takes action after Durgam Cheruvu ridden with sewage

Hyderabad: Following repeated complaints about a foul smell emanating from Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the site and noted that the lake’s surface was covered with water hyacinth, and untreated sewage was being released into the water body.

Upon inquiry, the irrigation engineers explained that the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) were already at full capacity and hence the sewage was released directly into the lake.

Ranganath took a strong objection and made it clear that excess sewage must be directed to the sewer system instead.

The Commissioner also held a meeting with all concerned authorities, including the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Irrigation and Electricity departments, instructing them to take steps to prevent the sewage issue.

He spoke with representatives of the Raheja Group, been tasked with the development of Durgam Cheruvu and asked them to look beyond “superficial beautification,” The Commissioner directed them to excavate a channel on the western side of the lake so that sewage coming from companies located in the upper areas, such as Inorbit Mall, Nectar Gardens, etc., does not pollute it.