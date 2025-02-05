HYDRAA clears encroachments in Hyderabad, neighbouring areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a demolition drive against illegal encroachments in several parts of city including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri on Wednesday, February 5.

This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad following multiple complaints about illegal encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.

Additionally, in Ootpally village’s Cape Town-2 Colony, a complaint about a wall encroaching on a 33-foot road led to its demolition.

On January 31, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed tens of footpath encroachments, mostly vegetable, fruit and flower stalls at the Nallakunta vegetable market near Shankarmath.

The action comes in response to several complaints from locals over traffic jams on the street which connects Fever Hospital and Vidyanagar main road to Sundarayya Vignana Kendram. The GHMC’s enforcement wing, in the presence of police, carried out the demolitions.

Earlier, HYDRAA had resumed the demolition of illegal encroachments near Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu in Hyderabad following public complaints received during the ‘Prajavani’ program at Buddha Bhavan.

Complainants alleged that a local politician had encroached on their plots and developed a layout near the lake, with claims that the politician illegally sold these plots, leading to ongoing legal disputes since 2006. Officials confirmed that due to these repeated violations, a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed at the local police station regarding the ongoing dispute.