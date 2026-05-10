HYDRAA Commissioner asked to appear before HC in contempt case

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has issued notices to AV Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRAA, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for allegedly failing to comply with court directions regarding two plots in Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

The matter relates to two plots located in Survey No. 105 of Suraram village. Petitioners Jitendra and another individual approached the High Court challenging HYDRAA’s action of taking possession of the plots and installing public notice boards at the disputed site.

HC’s interim orders

Earlier, on April 13, the High Court had passed interim orders directing HYDRAA to remove the boards within 48 hours. The court observed that the land had already been covered by injunction orders and criticised the authorities for taking possession despite the pending court protection.

Petitioners file contempt petition

Alleging non-compliance with the court’s directions, the petitioners later filed a contempt petition. During the hearing before Justice NV Shravan Kumar, counsel for the petitioners, Vidyasagar Rao, argued that despite explicit court orders, HYDRAA had failed to remove the boards even after the stipulated 48-hour period.

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The petitioners further contended that the Commissioner was deliberately violating the High Court’s orders and sought punishment under contempt of court provisions.

After hearing the arguments, the judge examined photographs submitted by the petitioners. The court also noted that HYDRAA had neither filed a status report nor submitted a counter affidavit in the main petition to justify its actions.

Observing that the material placed before the court prima facie indicated intentional disobedience of judicial orders, the High Court admitted the contempt petition for hearing.

HC seeks HYDRAA chief’s personal appearance

The court then issued Form-I notices to Commissioner AV Ranganath, directing him to appear personally before the court on June 9 and explain why action should not be initiated against him under contempt proceedings.